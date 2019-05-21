Image caption Gold is the "biggest prize in horticulture", says winner Medwyn Williams

A vegetable grower with some of the greenest thumbs in the business is celebrating another massive win at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Medwyn Williams, from Anglesey, has won his 12th gold medal at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) event.

He said winning at the show was like winning the Olympics - calling it the pinnacle of any gardener's career.

His display featured giant leeks, parsnips and the first tomato variety with an official Welsh name.

It was the first time Williams has been at the show in nearly a decade.

But he proved he had lost none of his magic - with his Grand Pavilion stand attracting the attention of celebrities from Piers Morgan and Clare Balding, to even royal visitors - including Princess Beatrice of York.

Image copyright PA Image caption The royal seal of approval: Medwyn Williams sets out his stall for Princess Beatrice

Image caption Food glorious food: The gold medal winning display

"The best thing about it is the way the RHS do it," said Williams, who grows his vegetables at greenhouses near Dwyran on the island.

"They send the girls around in the middle of the night - just like Father Christmas - and they leave the judges' cards on every display.

"So, when the exhibitors come in at about seven o'clock in the morning it's there.

"It's very emotional, because this is the horticultural world's Olympic Games - a gold here is as high as you can get in the world of gardening."