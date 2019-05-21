Image copyright Family photo Image caption Teresa Garner suffered 16 wounds to the head in the attack

A man who murdered his partner in a "savage" hammer attack has been jailed for life and must serve at least 22 years.

John Garner admitted killing Teresa Garner, 46, in their home at Pen-y-ffordd, Flintshire, but denied murder.

Mold Crown Court heard Ms Garner suffered 16 head wounds in the attack by 51-year-old Garner on 24 October.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was a "savage and quite merciless attack" against a "defenceless woman".

The prosecution said the "countdown" to the murder began after Garner heard his partner was in contact with Stuart Jones, who she was with 17 years ago and had a daughter with.

After killing Ms Garner, he called 999 and told the operator he had "murdered his missus".

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption John Garner had a history of violence, his trial heard

Garner said he had been drinking heavily for days before her death and only learned what he had done when his solicitor visited him in a police station.

He denied fetching the hammer with the intention of attacking his partner and said he could only think it was in the house because he intended to fix the upstairs floorboards.

Garner described the mother of his two children as his "baby" and said he idolised her.

Previous partners of Garner described how he had been threatening and violent to them. In one case he had been jailed for assault.