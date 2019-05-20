Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One Show star Alex Jones has given birth to her second child

Welsh BBC TV presenter Alex Jones has said she is "besotted" after giving birth to a baby boy.

The One Show star, 42, has announced that she and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their son last Monday.

The couple have named their second child, who weighed 7lbs 3oz, Kit.

Jones, from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, said: "We are now a family of four. People said it was going to be busy with two {children] and they weren't joking."

She added: "He's doing really well. He was born last Monday morning so we've had a lovely week, just the four us, getting used to being a family of four."

Jones, whose first son Edward is two years old, said: "I was really worried about introducing him to Teddy but he has taken being a big brother like a duck to water. He's really gentle with him.

"But he thinks we're naming him Thomas after Thomas the Tank Engine so breaking the news that he's not is going to be tricky."