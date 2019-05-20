Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at hospital following the collision

An 88-year-old pedestrian has died following a crash in Bridgend.

The man was struck by a white Mercedes E250 estate at the junction of B4181 Litchard Hill and Bryn Llidiard at around 08:00 BST and treated at the scene.

He died later in hospital and his family has been informed.

South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of vehicles driving near junction 36 of the M4 motorway at the time.