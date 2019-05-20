Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 90 polling stations will be open throughout Monmouthshire for voters on Thursday

Residents who have still to receive polling cards in Monmouthshire will be able to vote without them in the European elections on Thursday, council officials have said.

Monmouthshire County Council said some poll cards sent to households in Magor and Undy had not been delivered.

However, it said registered voters can vote at polling stations without them.

Councillor Frances Taylor said she was told cards were sent in mid-April but she and others had not received them.

"It looks like there have been quite a lot of people affected," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"I checked with the election office and they said the poll cards all went out on 15 April.

"However, I have not had my polling card and I have not spoken to anyone yet who has."

More than 90 polling stations will be open throughout Monmouthshire for voters on Thursday.

Council returning officer Paul Matthews stressed that residents would be able to participate in the election without a polling card, provided they are registered to vote.

"We apologise for a situation that is not of our making and outside our control," he said.

Royal Mail has been asked to comment.