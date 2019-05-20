Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harri Stickler's mother says her son is "doing great"

A baby who was in need of a stem cell donor is responding well after a transplant, his mother says.

Harri Stickler, from Aberdare, who is one next week, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in December and was given a 20-30% chance of survival.

A donor was found after his mother Bethan appealed for people to register as stem cell donors with the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity.

She said she hoped to have Harri home in the "next two to three weeks".

Harri, who had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, had a transplant last month using blood from an umbilical cord that is rich in stem cells similar to those found in bone marrow.

These types of transplants have shown to cure patients who have blood cancer and other illnesses.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harri Stickler received a cord blood transplant last month

His mother said she was so relieved when doctors called with the news of match.

"I couldn't believe it, they said it'll be hard to find a match, it was just such a relief," she said.

"You don't realise how many people need a transplant until you're in it yourself.

"He's got something going on with his stomach, so he's got surgery tomorrow, but other than that he's great.

"His immune system's so low, anything could happen. He's so happy though, he's always smiling at me and he loves dancing."

Harri had been receiving weekly chemotherapy prior to his transplant.

Bethan said tests confirmed her son's transplant was 100% successful.