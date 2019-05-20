Image copyright Google Image caption Police have cordoned off part of Holmesdale Street, in the Grangetown area of Cardiff

A man has been seriously injured in an attack in a Cardiff street.

South Wales Police were called by ambulance staff just before 01:00 BST and have cordoned off part of Holmesdale Street, in the Grangetown area of the city.

A spokesman said the victim was in a "serious but stable" condition and that inquiries were ongoing.

On Twitter the force told residents to "expect some disruption as they enter or leave the streets".

Grangetown councillor Ash Lister said he understood the attack happened near the local post office.