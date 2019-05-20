Firefighters tackle 100-tonne Forest Products refuse fire
- 20 May 2019
About 20 firefighters are tackling a 100-tonne refuse blaze in the Vale of Glamorgan.
People have been warned to keep their doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke coming from the blaze at timber merchants Forest Products in Crossways, Cowbridge,
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were called at 23:25 GMT on Sunday.
There are still three crews tackling the fire, and no one has been injured.