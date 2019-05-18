Image copyright Jaggery Image caption The bait shop (pictured before it closed) will now offer tourist information

An old fishing bait shop in a seaside resort is being reopened as a tourist information centre.

The kiosk on Porthcawl's seafront will be staffed by volunteers and is being kitted out by local firms.

Town councillor Mike Clarke said: "If people are coming to Porthcawl we want to try and hook them in for staycations."

Interactive boards promoting amenities like cafes will also be installed around Porthcawl, Rest Bay and Newton.

Image copyright Credu Charity Ltd Image caption The charity funding the kiosk is also developing a £5.5m maritime centre

The promotion drive has been organised and funded by Experience Porthcawl, a subsidiary of local regeneration charity Credu, which is developing a new £5.5m maritime centre in the resort.

Mr Clarke, a director of Credu, said the information centre would open in the next fortnight to promote attractions throughout Bridgend county borough.

"We recognise there are other places in the county which are worth visiting, like Maesteg town centre," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It's about trying to use the sea and the seaside as a way of bringing the tourists to Porthcawl and to other parts of the county borough."