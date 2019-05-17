Image caption The bridge has been closed until further notice

A bridge in the village of Llanpumsaint in Carmarthenshire has been closed by the council amid fears it could collapse.

The foundations of the bridge on the road between Esgair and Llanpumsaint have been undermined by the river below.

Clerk of Llanpumsaint Community Council, Phil Jones, said it is a "significant" road for the community.

He added the closure poses a "major problem" for farmers with land nearby.

Image caption Phil Jones said the bridge is "essential" to the local community

Mr Jones said it looked "as if the foundations of the bridge have collapsed".

"The weight of the vehicles on our roads are so much greater than what they used to be.

"It is not agriculture that is lagging, it is our infrastructure which can't keep up," he said.

Carmarthenshire County Council has closed the bridge until further notice.