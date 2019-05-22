Image copyright Jaggery Image caption Officers say the "large conspicuous vacant buildings" are detracting from the area

Derelict riverside warehouses dating back to the 18th Century are set to be given a new lease of life as flats.

The Grade II-listed Georgian buildings on the quay in Haverfordwest had been used for agricultural stores, and more recently as a snooker hall.

Three buildings are set to be renovated while a fourth more recent property would be demolished and replaced.

Pembrokeshire's planning committee backed the plans, subject to flood protection measures.

A report by planning officers said: "The site is currently occupied by large conspicuous vacant buildings and their continuous and unchecked deterioration would detract from this area of the town.

"The current proposal for their renovation, therefore, represents an opportunity to encourage sustainable development and would help reinforce Haverfordwest's role as a hub town."

Flood risk

The development would create eight one-bed and eight two-bedroom flats, with office space on the ground floor of one building,

The report said there would be alterations to the outside of the buildings including new windows, flat and pitched roofs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The plan was recommended for approval despite the threat of flooding from the River Cleddau. This would be eased by having parking spaces take up the most at-risk areas.

The full council will take the final decision.