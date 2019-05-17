Image copyright Haylz87 Image caption Six properties were evacuated as flames threatened houses

Firefighters believe a large grass fire that forced Swansea residents to evacuate their homes was started deliberately.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said six houses in Deep Glade Close, St Thomas, were evacuated on Thursday, just before midnight.

More than 45 firefighters from eight forces have been tackling the blaze in Kilvey Hill that began about 19:30 BST

An eyewitness said it was "like something out of a movie".

Image copyright Laura Hill Image caption Local residents said they were in "shock"

The fire continues burning but is under control and residents have returned to their homes.

Local resident Laura Hill said people were in "shock".

"Everyone came outside in disbelief and within a few hours the hill was engulfed," she said.

"It was like something out of a movie.

"Firemen started banging on doors about 11:30 and people were being evacuated. Neighbours were putting people up and offering their houses.

"There are horses up on the field and the owner was up there last night with a torch looking for them."

Image copyright @CAT00897AA1 Image caption The flames could be seen from across Swansea

The service said it had received more than 300 calls.

Crews from Swansea Central, Swansea West, Gorseinon, Pontardulais, Neath, Morriston, Llanelli and Tumble worked on "dangerous terrain" to tackle the blaze.

Area manager Simon Jenkins said "Crews worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control as it encroached close to properties.

"Six properties were evacuated as a precaution. Our control staff worked extremely hard dealing with over 290 emergency calls for this incident during the course of the evening".

The service said grass fires resulted in "considerable cost" to the community and environment and put "lives in danger" by affecting responses to other incidents.