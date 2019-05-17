Image copyright Jeanette Cook Image caption The horse collapsed on 20 April in Cardiff city centre

A horse that collapsed in Cardiff city centre has been stolen from an animal sanctuary.

The animal fell to the floor in Westgate Street on 20 April suffering from suspected exhaustion and heat stroke.

It had been boarded at a Pontardawe animal sanctuary while investigations continued.

Officers believe it was stolen from the Whispering Willows centre between 19:45 BST on 3 May and 10:00 on 4 May.

The horse had been signed into the care of the RSPCA but before the animal could be collected by the charity, it was stolen from the sanctuary.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The horse suffered from suspected heat stroke

The RSPCA said it was concerned about its welfare and whereabouts.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said he was "eager to get both reassurances about the equine's welfare, and for the horse to come into our care following our recent inquiries".

Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

They were later released and the investigation passed to the RSPCA.