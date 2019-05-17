Image copyright Cade Moulla Image caption Guy Gunaratne, 34, won the award for his novel In Our Mad and Furious City

A human rights documentary maker-turned-debut novelist has won this year's £30,000 Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize.

Guy Gunaratne, 34, beat the five other shortlisted authors with his novel In Our Mad and Furious City.

It is the fictional account of 48 hours in an East London housing estate after the murder of a British soldier.

This marks the 11th year of the world's largest English language literary prize for young authors.

Chair of the judges, Professor Dai Smith CBE, described Mr Gunaratne's entry as a "stunning multi-voice debut novel".

British-Sri-Lankan Mr Gunaratne lives between London and Malmö, Sweden.

He has worked as a journalist and documentary filmmaker covering human rights stories around the world.

In Our Mad and Furious City was also longlisted for The Man Booker Prize and shortlisted for The Goldsmiths Prize, The Gordon Burn Prize as well as the Writers Guild Awards.

The other titles shortlisted for the Swansea prize were: House of Stone by Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Trinity by Louisa Hall, FOLK by Zoe Gilbert and Melmoth by Sarah Perry.

Last year's winner Kayo Chingonyi won for his critically-acclaimed debut poetry collection, Kumukanda, which explores black masculinity.