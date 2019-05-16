Image caption Eve Myles stars in Keeping Faith, which had 17 million BBC iPlayer requests for the first series

A TV reviewer's comments about Eve Myles's legs have been called "bigoted" and "creepy" by the husband of the actress.

Bradley Freegard, who stars with Ms Myles in the drama Keeping Faith, criticised the comments of a columnist of Welsh language magazine Golwg.

Huw Onllwyn had reviewed the opening episode of the second series of the drama which aired on S4C in Welsh on Sunday.

Golwg has been asked to comment.

In this week's edition of Golwg, Mr Onllwyn wrote: "There's no doubt that Eve Myles has lovely legs - which look even better in a pair of high-heels."

His review also said Ms Myles's legs were one of the only things in the first episode that would make him watch the second.

The English version of the drama's new series will be on BBC One in the summer.

Mr Onllwyn's comments were criticised by some social media users, including Mr Freegard who plays Evan Howells in the TV series.

Mr Freegard wrote on Twitter that "such bigoted views are totally unacceptable and lets be honest down right creepy."

Other social media users posted on Twitter that the article was "blatant misogyny" and "objectified women."