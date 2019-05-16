Cardiff A4232 dual carriageway closed after serious collision
A serious collision between two vehicles has closed one of Cardiff's main roads, causing delays.
The A4232 dual carriageway is closed in both directions from Culverhouse Cross to Leckwith Interchange until further notice.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 16:43 BST.
Cars have been left queued up along the road, which leads from the M4 to Cardiff Bay.
Two appliances and a specialist rescue tender vehicle were sent to the incident by the fire service.
Meanwhile an earlier crash involving three vehicles on the M4 westbound at Miskin also caused delays, but all lanes have now been reopened.