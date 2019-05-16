Image caption Miranda Parry's abuse had a "profound effect" on the boy, the court heard

A woman who "almost used a boy as a sex toy" almost 20 years ago has been jailed for six and a half years.

Miranda Parry, 42, had sex in front of her victim, made him touch her inappropriately and tried to have sex with him, her trial heard.

Her actions had a "profound effect" on the boy, the judge said.

She was found guilty of seven charges of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child and one of child cruelty between 2000 and 2001.

In addition to the prison term, Judge David Hale made Parry the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered her to sign the sex offenders register.

"No-one would understand why she would behave like this," he said.

"At one stage you were almost using him as a sex toy, trying to manipulate him to give yourself some sort of sexual pleasure."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Miranda Parry had denied all 10 charges

Parry's victim read an impact statement to Mold Crown Court, describing the effect on his childhood and education. He had years of counselling and difficulties with relationships as a result, the judge said.

Prosecutor Anna Pope said matters had previously been referred to social services and police but nothing was done.

"Throughout his childhood, he repeatedly tried to tell the authorities what happened but the investigation was not taken any further," she said.

Parry, of Llay near Wrexham, was also made the subject of a restraining order preventing her from making contact with the victim or his mother.

Det Insp Mark Hughes of North Wales Police said: "We are pleased with the sentence imposed today and would like to commend the victim for the courage shown throughout what was a difficult trial."