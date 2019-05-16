Image copyright Irwin Mitchel Image caption Tiffany Gillard and James Francis' son Jenson died 90 minutes after he was born in June last year

Maternity services at a hospital where a newborn baby died were "dysfunctional", an inquest has heard.

Tiffany Gillard's son Jenson James Francis died 90 minutes after he was born at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on 21 June last year.

The inquest comes after Cwm Taf health board maternity services were placed in special measures.

Cwm Taf health board's head of midwifery said a number of changes had since been implemented.

Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard evidence from Dr Dina Amin, the obstetric lead at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff, who was asked to look at the case.

Referring to the cardiotocography (CTG) reading - a recording of the foetal heartbeat and uterine contractions - Dr Amin indicated a caesarean section delivery should have been offered to the mother about six hours before the baby was actually delivered at 05:00 BST.

The CTG was "abnormal" from 22:21 on 20 June which Dr Amin said "would tell me this baby is not happy".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil has been at the centre of a damning report about maternity services

She suggested CTG training in Cwm Taf health board "needs to be such that it's actually fit for purpose".

She told the hearing "ineffective communication" resulted in "a dysfunctional team without a clear leader".

Dr Amin interviewed staff on the maternity unit ahead of the inquest and said they appeared to have a reluctance to ask for help because "maybe they might be seen as not being able to cope".

Another independent expert who was asked to review the case said there were "systemic issues" which led to baby Jenson's death.

Dr Helen Claire Francis, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at UHW, said "incorrect interpretation" of the CTG readings "played a big role".

Dr Francis said when a second opinion on the CTG readings was sought, "it wasn't always correct".

She also raised concerns that there was "no thought" to escalate to senior members of the clinical team.

Although she acknowledged a midwife might not have been as skilled as senior member of the team, Dr Francis said the CTG "should have been picked up" over the course of the evening.

The inquest also heard from Cwm Taf health board's head of midwifery, Kerri Eilertsen-Feeney.

She told the inquest that training for her staff "is the same as what is offered across Wales", adding that a number of changes had been implemented prior to the publication of the critical report.

Ms Eilertsen-Feeney said work was under way to change the culture within the health board so junior staff would feel able to "jump call or query senior staff".

"But cultural changes can't happen over night," she added.