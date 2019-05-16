Image caption John Garner admitted killing his partner Teresa Garner, but denied murdering her

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner in a "ferocious" hammer attack.

John Garner, 51, admitted killing Teresa Garner, 46, in their home at Pen-y-ffordd, Flintshire, but denied murder.

She suffered 16 head wounds in the attack on 24 October.

The jury deliberated their verdict for less than two hours. Garner is expected to be sentenced at the beginning of next week.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Garner his partner died in "quite the most horrendous circumstances in her own home".

Prosecuting barrister John Philpotts had told Mold Crown Court it was a "sustained and ferocious attack" which began on the landing but ended in the bathroom.

Garner said he had been drinking heavily for days before her death and only learned what he had done when his solicitor visited him in a police station.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Teresa Garner suffered 16 wounds to the head in the attack

He denied fetching the hammer with the intention of attacking his partner and said he could only think it was in the house because he intended to fix the upstairs floorboards.

'Murdered his missus'

Garner described the mother of his two children, as his "baby" and said he idolised her.

The jury heard how he killed Ms Garner before calling 999 and telling the operator he had "murdered his missus".

Garner told the court he had no recollection of the attack or contacting the emergency services.

The prosecution said the "countdown" to the murder began after Garner heard his partner was in contact with Stuart Jones, who she was with 17 years ago and had a daughter with.

Previous partners of Garner described how he had been threatening and violent to them. In one case he had been jailed for assault.