Pilot named after glider crash at Blaenau Ffestiniog

  • 15 May 2019

A glider pilot who died in a crash in Gwynedd has been named as 64-year-old Nigel John Howes from Stockport.

Police found the wreckage at Blaenau Ffestiniog on 4 May after being alerted when Mr Howes failed to return as planned.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones is awaiting the results.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating the crash.

