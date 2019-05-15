Image caption Police in Pontypridd were handed extra powers following the "mass disturbance"

Eleven people have been arrested after a disturbance that saw three town centres put under extra police powers on a bank holiday.

Six teenagers - four boys and two girls - have been released on bail following fighting in Pontypridd on 3 May.

Four other youths are on police bail and are banned from contacting specific individuals or using social media.

A man, 18, is due before Merthyr magistrates on 30 May charged with breaching his criminal behaviour order.

South Wales Police were forced to implement stop and search powers amid concerns of "large-scale violence" on 4 and 5 May.

It followed information of the possibility of a large number of youths from Aberdare and Mountain Ash congregating in Pontypridd to fight.

Witnesses described seeing a group of up to 100 youths in the town centre on 3 May.

Insp Stephen Daley said: "Our investigation is continuing and anybody directly involved can expect a knock on their door."