Image copyright Willliam Routley Image caption First the chains of office, now the ring - William Routley proposes to mayoress Alison Robbins

A newly elected mayor has started his term in office by proposing to his long-term partner.

Councillor William Routley, who was recently anointed mayor of Newport, was presented with his ceremonial robe and chains on Tuesday.

Following the ceremony, he popped the question to mayoress Alison Robbins in front of friends and family at the city's civic centre.

She accepted the post-election proposal.

'Enormous love'

In his commencement address, Mr Routley dubbed Newport the "city of love" after he was deluged with messages of support following the death of his grandson in a crash.

Image copyright Newport Council Image caption William Routley said he had dreamed of becoming mayor since the age of 10

Jordan Routley, 21, was hit by a car on Chepstow Road last month.

"The love that I have felt and the love that has been given to my family and myself during these situations that we have found ourselves in has been enormous," Mr Routley said.

"The love has come from the people of Newport."

The couple, who live in Langstone, met while working in the NHS and have been together since 2011, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Newport council's Labour leader Debbie Wilcox, who nominated Councillor Routley for mayor, said the Conservative member would take on the role with "characteristic enthusiasm and gusto".

She added: "I know he is incredibly proud to be given this opportunity to serve his home city.

"This is something that has become particularly poignant for him personally given the tragic events of the last few weeks."