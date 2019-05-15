Image copyright Albert Owen Image caption Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen (green jacket and red tie) shows his support for the villagers

Villagers have been promised action against speeding motorists after more than 300 signed a petition.

They told Anglesey council they were "living in constant fear" of crashes on the A5025 through Llanfachraeth.

Residents suspect the shelving of the Wylfa Newydd nuclear development puts a promised bypass in doubt.

Councillors agreed to look at cutting the village speed limit from 30 to 20mph and said police had agreed to set up a volunteer speed watch group.

Campaigner Bob Wright said residents were concerned about motorists speeding around blind corners with inadequate pavements.

"We're all fed up with the amount of traffic that comes through the village every day," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It's getting busier and it's only a matter of time before someone is going to get seriously hurt."

Community speed watch schemes involve police working with volunteers to monitor traffic using speed detection devices. Any motorist caught exceeding the speed limit is referred to the police.

Anglesey county councillor Ken Hughes presented the petition to a full meeting of the authority in Llangefni.

Bob Parry, cabinet member responsible for highways, said police had already agreed to set up a speed watch group in Llanfachraeth, an idea already operating in neighbouring Gwynedd but not yet on Anglesey.

Thanking members for their support, Councillor Hughes said: "It's important that the feelings of local people are heard, but even more important that they know they are being listened to."