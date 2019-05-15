Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The California kingsnake was found under a sink

A 2ft (0.6m) California kingsnake has been found under a sink in Wales.

The snake was found by a member of the public in a shop on Wellington Road, Rhyl, on Tuesday, the RSPCA said.

William Galvin from RSPCA Cymru said the "young and healthy" snake had been taken to a specialist centre.

According to Reptiles Magazine, California kingsnakes will eat other snakes and should be kept alone. They generally kill their prey through suffocation.

Mr Galvin said: "This snake is most likely an escapee so we hope we can track down the owner quickly."

The RSPCA is also appealing for the owner of a 5ft (1.5m) royal python found in Llandudno last week.

The RSPCA advised reptile owners to "invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure" as snakes are "extremely good escape artists".