Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Kane Burns changed his plea during a murder trial to manslaughter

A man who killed his friend with a sword for insulting his mother before burning his body and burying it has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Kane Burns admitted he "went too far in self defence" against Mohamed Megherbi.

The "skeletonised" remains of the 24-year victim were found in a shallow grave on 30 November last year.

Burns, 26, from Cardiff, denied murder but on the second day of his trial, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the city's crown court.

Mr Justice Clive Lewis said: "An argument broke out between you and a struggle ensued lasting three minutes before you killed him.

"You struck Mr Megherbi a single blow to the skull with a weapon - a sword. It was described as a ninja sword.

"After the killing you sought to conceal the body.

"The remains of Mr Megherbi were found buried in a shallow grave about a metre deep - there had been attempts to burn the body."

Mr Megherbi's remains were found in woodland by police, almost two months after being reported missing after he was last seen in the Roath area of Cardiff on 9 October.

Search teams found spades and what "looked like the lower bones of a human leg" when combing an area near Pentwyn leisure centre.

Burns' murder trial heard Mr Megherbi, who was originally from Algeria, "had received catastrophic and fatal head injuries at the hand of this defendant".

Jurors were told neighbours described hearing "loud banging" and arguing between two men at Burns' flat in Llanedeyrn.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Mohamed Megherbi's body was discovered last November in woodland

After the commotion, Burns bought lighter fluid and matches at a nearby petrol station, returning twice to buy bleach, paper towels and more lighter fluid.

In an unrelated raid on his flat, police spotted blood on the furniture and blinds, samples of which matched Mr Megherbi.

A 2ft (61cm) sword was found in the wooded area near Mr Megherbi's body and police also found an axe, "large rusty machete" and Taser at Burns' home.

Jurors heard during the trial that Burns told a friend: "I stabbed him up because he was saying stuff about my mother."

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Burns bought the shovel (similar to that on the right) which was found with the help of a bus driver stuck in traffic

South Wales Police senior investigating officer Det Insp Andy Miles said: "We cannot underestimate the role of the public in this case.

"From the beginning there was a willingness to support the investigation for which we are very grateful."

"Despite Kane Burns not choosing to assist the investigation at any stage, which included not revealing where he had put the body of Mohamed Megherbi, we are pleased that he has been sentenced here today."