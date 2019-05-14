Image copyright John Ansell Image caption Firefighters had to cut the two occupants out of their car after it crashed on to the beach

Two people were injured when their car went through promenade railings and fell on to a beach.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to release the pair from the blue Toyota after it fell about 10ft on to boulders at Rhos on Sea, Conwy county, at 17:00 BST.

It is believed the driver was trying to pull out of a parking space but had not realised the car was in reverse.

The two occupants were taken to hospital with back injuries and shock.