A man has gone on trial accused of sharing material in an attempt to "indoctrinate and train" terrorists.

Zakaria Afey, from St Mellons, Cardiff, allegedly disseminated a poem called Virgins Of Paradise in January 2017.

He is also accused of being in possession of the terrorist manual, How To Survive In The West, in May 2017.

The 20-year-old denies all the charges, with prosecutor Michael Bisgrove saying the case was "not about bombs or bullets or knives".

Mr Bisgrove told the Old Bailey it was instead about "electronic material".

He said the type of material Mr Afey had was used with "frightening effect to indoctrinate and train" young men to carry out terrorist attacks.

The majority of evidence came directly from Mr Afey's mobile phone, which was seized in a search of his home, Mr Bisgrove said.

'Remain undetected'

The prosecutor told jurors the manual on the phone could be used to train would-be terrorists on "how to commit acts of terror and how to remain undetected while living in the West".

Mr Afey confirmed the phone was his and handed over the password, asking if the search was related to terrorism, the jury heard.

He allegedly told officers he was "interested in my religion" and read a lot but "did not support terrorism in any way".

He said they may find something but insisted he only wanted to understand all the aspects of his religion.

The trial continues.