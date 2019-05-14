Image copyright Google Image caption Hailey Park is a popular spot with cyclists, joggers and dog-walkers along the Taff Trail

The mother of a teenage boy allegedly robbed at knifepoint by a gang in a park has urged young people to be "vigilant about knives".

A group of boys aged 13 and 14 claim their bikes were stolen in a "cowardly attack" at Hailey Park in Cardiff.

They say they were surrounded by a gang of up to 20 youths, including one brandishing a knife, at about 17:30 BST on Sunday.

Police have arrested five boys aged 13 and 14 on suspicion of robbery.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said her son and his friends were "extremely shaken" by the incident. She added that one of her son's group was punched.

"They were on the park when they were surrounded by between 15 and 20 other children demanding their bikes," she said.

"One of the boys pulled out a knife and pointed it in a threatening way. As soon as my son saw it, he froze."

She said the gang ran off with four bikes but were chased by passers-by.

The father of one of her son's group - an off-duty policeman - then stopped and held two boys until colleagues arrived.

"As a parent it's a real shock. I always thought they would be safe in the park but this has put a pin in that lovely bubble," said the mother.

"It could have been a lot worse. With panicky teenagers and a weapon involved, something tragic could have happened.

"It's important we make people vigilant about knives because anything could be in someone's pocket."

South Wales Police is investigating and has appealed for witnesses.