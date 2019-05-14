Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kiara Moore died in March 2018

Two police colleagues who dived into a river in a bid to save a toddler from a submerged car have been recognised with a bravery award.

Two-year-old Kiara Moore died after the family car rolled into the River Teifi at Cardigan in March 2018.

PC Nick Allen and PCSO Caryl Griffiths jointly accepted the award from Dyfed-Powys Police for their "selfless"" rescue efforts.

The pair had been the first on the scene as the tragedy unfolded.

Det Supt Davies said: "I nominated Caryl and Nick for their immense bravery.

"They were first at the scene, and without any thought or consideration for their own safety, swam out to the vehicle, which was submerged in the cold, fast-flowing water, in an effort to find and rescue Kiara.

"Unfortunately, we know the circumstances, and she passed away. This was despite the very best efforts of the officers."

Accepting the award, joint firearms unit officer PC Allen said: "You think about what happened all the time - naturally, you do.

"We gave everything we possibly could have. I know that everything that could have been done was done.

"My thoughts are always with the family because of the outcome."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption PC Nick Allen and PCSO Caryl Griffiths dived into the River Teifi in a bid to save Kiara Moore

PCSO Griffiths added: "I have been reading messages on the force Facebook page, and the support is overwhelming."

The two colleagues were among individuals and teams presented with awards in 23 categories, ranging from bravery and outstanding achievement, to volunteer and team of the year.

Chief Constable Mark Collins said: "It is an honour and a privilege to attend the force awards, and I was delighted to attend the third annual event.

"They have made a difference to someone else's life, and we are celebrating their successes."