Image caption Chris Bryant's husband Jared Cranney noticed a suspicious-looking mole on the back of his head after he had his hair cut

Scrapping VAT charges on sunscreen cream could help cut skin cancer rates, a Welsh MP has said.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant underwent surgery just before Christmas after being diagnosed with a stage-three melanoma.

He has called on UK ministers to ditch VAT on sun cream during a debate on the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission charity.

The former Labour MP Baroness Jowell died from a brain tumour in 2018.

"Melanoma is one of the cancers that can metastasise into the brain, because it can travel either through the blood or through the lymphatic system," Mr Bryant said at the debate, which updated MPs on the progress of the charity.

"We also know that, although it can kill, especially in the circumstances we are talking about, it is very preventable."

He asked whether there was more the UK government could do to ensure "every child covers up in the sun and more people use sunscreen".

"Perhaps by taking VAT off sunscreen that is higher than SPF-30 or SPF-50," he suggested.

"We must also ensure that we have enough dermatologists in this country to check moles and other growths that people might have on their bodies."

Image caption The Rhondda MP had surgery to remove the skin cancer

Responding, the UK health secretary said he agreed with Mr Bryant's comments on prevention.

"Protection from too much exposure to the sun is part of the prevention agenda in healthcare, as well as being an absolutely sensible thing to do," said Matt Hancock.

Mr Bryant, who is a Labour MP, discovered he had skin cancer on the back of his head after he was warned by his barber.

At the time, he described hearing the diagnosis as like being "punched to the stomach".