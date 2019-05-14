Welsh unemployment rises to 4.5%

Image copyright Getty Images

The unemployment rate in Wales rose to 4.5% between January and March on the previous quarter, according to the latest official figures.

The UK figure fell to 3.8%, and Wales was the only part of the UK where unemployment increased.

The rate of people in work in Wales fell on the previous quarter to 75.4%, compared with 76.1% for the UK.

However the Welsh employment rate was still higher than 12 months before, with 34,000 more people in work.

The lowest unemployment rate in the UK was the south-west of England, which includes Bristol, at 2.4%, while the highest rate was 5.4% in the north-east of England.

Unemployment in Wales was 4.1% between October and December.