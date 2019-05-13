Image copyright Jaggery Image caption Burry Port's East Dock walls are currently closed to the public on safety grounds

Harbour walls deemed a risk to the public and boat users will be repaired.

Carmarthenshire County Council will start the work in Burry Port next winter subject to consent for changes to Grade II-listed structures.

The East Dock walls are currently closed on safety reasons, with parts of the West Dock and Outer Harbour walls deteriorating.

A new lifeboat station, cafe/restaurant, and marina offices are also planned.

'Collapse into harbour'

A planning application says: "Sections of the harbour walls are unsafe and are a risk to the general public and boat users.

"If these sections are not carefully taken down they will collapse into the harbour."

The council is also buying a former factory site nearby with the aim of speeding up the development of new housing and some retail.

Pembrey and Burry Port town councillor Robert John told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that anything the county council could to do regenerate and renew the harbour would be "more than welcome".