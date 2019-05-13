Image copyright Google Image caption The Eisteddfod Maes will be located just south of the town

The National Eisteddfod will remain in Llanrwst, Conwy, as a "show of faith" following concerns raised over possible flooding.

It was announced in March that organisers may have to move to a different site after farmland and fields were submerged by heavy rain.

The Eisteddfod Maes will now be located a mile to the south of the town.

Chief executive Betsan Moses said they had been determined to recognise the "hard work and support" of the town.

Organisers were forced to re-draft their plans as they were not able to insure the event following flooding on 16 March.

Image copyright Llyr Serw ap Glyn Image caption These Gorsedd Stones - which featured in the 1989 National Eisteddfod - were submerged in recent floods

Heavy rain caused significant damage to a number of local areas and the rail line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog was closed in both directions.

The site for the festival - to run between 3 and 10 August - will still include some land included in the original location.

Locations include:

The Eisteddfod Maes will be on the A470, on Plas Tirion and Cilcennus' land

Maes B will be on Nebo Road, southeast of Llanrwst

Car parks will be on the A470 (north and south of Llanrwst), Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy and on Nebo Road

Ms Jones said local landowners had been determined to keep the festival close to the town.

"Formulating a plan which kept the event as close as possible to the town was important to us considering all the hard work and support by people locally," she said.

"We wanted to show that we have faith in Llanrwst."

The music and poetry festival takes place in a different part of Wales each year, with last year's attracting 6,000 competitors and 500,000 visitors to Cardiff Bay.