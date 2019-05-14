Image caption The Bulwarks comprises of the remains of low wide walls and associated ditches

A proposed supermarket on an old police station site could pose a risk to Civil War remains, campaigners have said.

Lidl plans to build its new store at Friars Park in Carmarthen, demolishing the old station.

But Carmarthen Civic Society has objected to the proposals, saying it could affect the nearby Bulwarks monument - erected to protect the town in the 17th Century, and buried archaeological remains.

Lidl said it took feedback seriously.

A Carmarthenshire council planning report, which was due to be discussed on Tuesday, said the current store "has become dated in terms of its floor area and operational arrangements and is too small to serve its customer base".

The meeting has now been postponed until more information is received from Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service.

Carmarthen Civic Society has expressed concern the application area includes a large section of the Bulwarks, which dates back to the English Civil War (1624-51), and was designated a scheduled ancient monument in 1982.

Image caption The society is concerned Lidl's proposed site will include a section of the Bulwarks

It said the Bulwarks were "considered to be the best surviving example in Britain of town defensive earthworks dating from the Civil War", adding the positioning and design of the supermarket would "impact detrimentally" on its setting.

Lidl said: "Much thought and consideration goes into developing our stores, with our dedicated property team closely evaluating all options available."

A supermarket spokesman said its existing store was not able to meet customers' expectations or accommodate its full range of goods.

The supermarket said it would work closely with Cadw and the store would be built in line with its planning application.