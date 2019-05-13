Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

Police hunting those responsible for killing a retired lecturer with a crossbow have said it is the largest murder inquiry on Anglesey for almost two decades.

Gerald Corrigan died on Saturday, three weeks after being hit with a bolt outside his home.

More than 40 police officers are now involved in the investigation.

Detectives have also renewed appeals for anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Corrigan was thought to have been fixing a satellite dish at his home close to the coast, about two miles from Holyhead, when he was shot at about 00:30 BST on 19 April.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mr Corrigan's home lies in a relatively remote part of the island

The crossbow bolt passed through his upper body and arm.

He was being treated at a specialist trauma centre in Staffordshire, but died from his injuries at the weekend.

Police said someone on the island probably held the key to why and how Mr Corrigan was killed.

"I do believe the answer is out there amongst the public, and I would appeal for anyone that has any information regarding that - no matter how insignificant - to come forward," said Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney, who is leading the investigation.

Asked whether Mr Corrigan had been deliberately targeted, the detective said: "We continue to keep an open mind regarding the full circumstances, and until we know and establish the full facts - I am unable to say."

Image caption Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney says someone on the island knows what happened

Mr Kearney added: "We need to help our community come forward and advise us on the background to this case, and what led to a 74-year-old pensioner in the latter years of his life, who lived in such an idyllic part of Anglesey, being killed in such a manner."

The victim had been a photography and video lecturer in Lancashire before retiring to the island about 20 years ago.

North Wales Police said it had been speaking to crossbow specialists, manufacturers and retailers as part of the inquiry, in an attempt to track down the weapon used.

It is not illegal for anyone over the age of 18 to possess a crossbow, however it must not be used for hunting, or carried in public.