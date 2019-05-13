Wales Book of the Year 2019 shortlist announced
The shortlist for the Wales Book of the Year 2019 awards for English and Welsh-language books has been announced.
Two independent judging panels have selected nine works for each language in categories for poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction.
Lleucu Siencyn, chief executive of Literature Wales, said "mental health and identity - both personal and national" feature in the shortlisted titles.
The winner will be announced in June.
Roland Mathias Poetry Award
- Insistence by Ailbhe Darcy
- Salacia by Mari Ellis Dunning
- Gen by Jonathan Edwards
Fiction Award
- Arrest Me, for I Have Run Away by Stevie Davies
- West by Carys Davies
- Sal by Mick Kitson
The Creative Non-Fiction Award
- Moneyland by Oliver Bullough
- The light in the dark: A winter journal by Horatio Clare
- Having a go at the Kaiser: A Welsh family at war by Gethin Matthews
Welsh-language Poetry Award
- Twt Lol by Emyr Lewis
- Cyrraedd a cherddi eraill by Alan Llwyd
- Stafell fy Haul by Manon Rhys
Welsh-language Fiction Award
- Ynys Fadog by Jerry Hunter
- Llyfr Glas Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros
- Esgyrn by Heiddwen
Welsh-language Creative Non-Fiction Award
- Cymru mewn 100 Gwrthrych by Andrew Green
- Cymru Ddu a'r Ddalen Wen by Lisa Sheppard
- Rhyddhau'r Cranc by Malan
The English-language judges are poet Sandeep Parmar, Louise Holmwood Marshall of Aberystwyth University, and novelist and professor Russell Celyn Jones.
Judges for the Welsh-language awards are poet and former winner, Idris Reynolds, broadcaster and author Dylan Ebenezer and Cathryn Charnell-White of Aberystwyth University.
The awards ceremony for the competition, run by Literature Wales, includes a people's choice winner in both languages.