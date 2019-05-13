Woman dies in Port Talbot motorcycle crash
- 13 May 2019
A 44-year-old woman has died in a motorcycle crash in Port Talbot.
Police were called to Harbour Way after the collision at about 16:15 BST on Sunday.
The woman, who was a passenger on the black Yamaha motorcycle, died of her injuries.
South Wales Police appealed for any witnesses who saw the crash, or the motorcycle travelling on Afan Way shortly before, to come forward.