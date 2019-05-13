Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video from Daniel Nicholson. The plane crashed on the A40 near Abergavenny

A man has described how he sprinted to an aeroplane burning in the road and helped pull those on board to safety.

Former army disposal officer Joel Snarr described the surreal sight in front of his car as he drove down the A40 near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

He parked near the central reservation and pulled the pilot from a window.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the three people on board survived the crash after it was called at 11:00 BST Sunday.

It said they were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

"I was driving down the A40. It's such an unusual sight, you're not able to piece it together immediately," Mr Snarr told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales.

"I said 'what's that?', and my wife said, 'It's a plane'."

Mr Snarr described running 30 metres to it, and finding another motorist, Daniel Nicholson, had arrived and was pulling people from the burning plane.

He added: "Daniel had smashed the back windows and I gave a hand with that.

"I grabbed the pilot with both hands and pulled him out of the window."

Mr Snarr said it would have been more difficult if the three passengers had been unconscious, but added: "The fact they were conscious helped us.

"They were all shocked, the lady had a blow to the head, they were full of adrenalin."

The pair helped get all three to safety as emergency services arrived.

Describing the split second decision to help, he said: "If you had questioned it, you would have talked yourself into not going down.

"I'm quite tired this morning, it wasn't the best night's sleep. Still, better than if we had not reacted and pulled them out."

Mr Snarr said he had not been able to speak to his fellow rescuer after the incident, while he is still waiting to hear how the three people on board are.

In total 19 firefighters attended the site and used foam to extinguish the aircraft.

Gwent Police said: "The aircraft was reported to have made an unscheduled landing in the area, colliding with overhead wiring.

"Three occupants of the light aircraft were treated by paramedics at the scene. Their injuries are not life-threatening."

The Air Accident Investigation Branch is aware of the incident and is making initial inquiries.