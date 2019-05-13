Image caption Farmers have to dispose of plastic correctly after 12 months of storage

The only Welsh company dedicated to collecting plastic waste from farms is suspending its services for a year.

Birch Farm Plastics said newly introduced costs at recycling plants meant it was not viable for it to continue.

It said more needed to be done to encourage recycling plants to accept more plastic from farms.

The Pontarwdawe company used a recycling plant which now charges fees, instead of paying for farm plastics.

Some farmers have told BBC Wales they were worried about how to dispose of their plastic.

Rules say they are allowed to store it on the farm for 12 months, but then have to dispose of it correctly.

Mathew Jones, who farms in Nantgaredig, said there was talk among farmers of burning or burying plastic due to costs, but they would rather recycle plastic waste.

The farmers' union NFU Cymru said it was important that farmers, the Welsh Government and other agencies cooperated to find a solution to the problem.

Image caption The Welsh Government said farmers have a responsibility to dispose of plastic correctly

The Welsh Government said: "The disposal of farm plastic is a commercial matter between the farmers, the collectors of the plastic film waste, and the plants that can and do recycle it.

"Farmers have a responsibility to ensure their plastic is disposed of correctly."