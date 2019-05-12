Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan was struck outside his home on 19 April

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 74-year-old man three weeks after being shot with a crossbow.

Gerald Corrigan was being treated in hospital after being hit with the bolt through his upper body and right arm.

He was shot while fixing a satellite dish at his home at Holyhead, Anglesey, in the early hours.

North Wales Police confirmed on Sunday, a murder probe was under way following Mr Corrigan's death on Saturday.

"However, we continue to keep an open mind in relation to the sequence of events that led to Gerald's death," said Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney.

Tributes were paid to Mr Corrigan following news of of his death.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mr Corrigan was fixing a satellite dish at his home when he was fatally injured

Mr Kearney said he wanted to express his "sincere condolences to Marie, Gerald Corrigan's partner, Neale and Fiona, his two children and the wider Corrigan family".

He said Mr Corrigan's death was "truly devastating news and the thoughts of the entire investigation team are with the Corrigan family".

Mr Corrigan, a former photography and video lecturer, had lived on Anglesey for more than 20 years.

He had been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, the major trauma centre serving north Wales, following the incident on 19 April at 00:30 BST.

Mr Kearney said, while the force was pursuing a number of leads, he wanted to renew an appeal for people to come forward with any information.