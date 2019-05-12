Road closed after 'light aircraft crash' near Abergavenny
Part of a dual carriageway has been closed amid reports of a light aircraft crash.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it has been called to reports of an incident near Abergavenny.
Gwent Police has closed the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.
Traffic analyst Inrix said there was "stationary traffic due to incident involving an aircraft and smoke blowing across the road".
