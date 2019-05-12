Wales

Road closed after 'light aircraft crash' near Abergavenny

  • 12 May 2019
Smoke seen rising over countryside Image copyright @dog_gruff
Image caption A photo was posted on social media showing smoke

Part of a dual carriageway has been closed amid reports of a light aircraft crash.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it has been called to reports of an incident near Abergavenny.

Gwent Police has closed the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.

Traffic analyst Inrix said there was "stationary traffic due to incident involving an aircraft and smoke blowing across the road".

