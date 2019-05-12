Wales

Caerphilly casualty in hospital after being 'hit by car'

  • 12 May 2019
Police cordon on Pontygwindy Road
Image caption The ambulance service believes a pedestrian was hit by a car at Pontygwindy Road

One person has been taken to hospital following a "serious incident" in Caerphilly in the early hours.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it believed a pedestrian had been hit by a car at Pontygwindy Road.

Few details have been released by Gwent Police, but it said the road had been reopened following the incident at about 01:30 BST.

A cordon has been put in place on the pavement and officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

