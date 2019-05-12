Caerphilly casualty in hospital after being 'hit by car'
- 12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been taken to hospital following a "serious incident" in Caerphilly in the early hours.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it believed a pedestrian had been hit by a car at Pontygwindy Road.
Few details have been released by Gwent Police, but it said the road had been reopened following the incident at about 01:30 BST.
A cordon has been put in place on the pavement and officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning.