Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan was struck outside his home on 19 April

Tributes have been paid to Gerald Corrigan who died in hospital after he was shot with a crossbow.

The 74-year-old was hit outside his home on South Stack Road, Holyhead, on 19 April at 00:30 BST.

Mr Corrigan was fixing a satellite dish on his home when he was hit with the bolt through his upper body and right arm, North Wales Police said.

The force confirmed on Saturday he had died, nearly a month after he was injured.

Anglesey MP Albert Owen said: "Very sad news and thoughts with his family and friends."

Local councillor Trefor Lloyd Hughes added: "There's no doubt it has shocked the community. It's a picturesque area, people will be in a big, big shock."

A day after the attack, his family issued a statement following what they called a "shocking incident", saying they could not think of anyone who may have wanted to harm him.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Gerald Corrigan had been fixing a satellite dish on his home when he was fatally injured

Mr Corrigan, a former photography and video lecturer, had lived on Anglesey for more than 20 years.

Hundreds of people paid tributes to him on Facebook.

Gillian Parry wrote: "Condolences to all that knew and loved him."

Wendy Edwards added: "So sad, thinking of his family", and Steph Cottrell commented: "So sad, thoughts are with his family and all those who fought hard to save him."

North Wales Police previously appealed for the person who shot Mr Corrigan to come forward.