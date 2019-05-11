Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan was struck outside his home

A man who suffered "horrendous injuries" when he was shot with a crossbow has died in hospital.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, was struck outside his home on South Stack Road, Holyhead, on 19 April at 00:30 BST.

North Wales Police have now confirmed Mr Corrigan died, nearly a month after he was injured.

The force previously urged the crossbow shooter to come forward and said its investigation into the attack was continuing.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "This is a truly shocking case and our thoughts are with Gerald's family and friends at this very sad time."

Mr Corrigan, a former photography and video lecturer who had lived on Anglesey for more than 20 years, was left critically ill at Royal Stoke University Hospital when the bolt went through his upper body and right arm.