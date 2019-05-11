Image copyright Getty Images

Dame Shirley Bassey is to be given the freedom of her home city of Cardiff.

The 82-year-old, who was born in Tiger Bay and grew up in Splott, has sold more the 135 million records over seven decades.

She has worked with stars including Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. Some of her best-known songs included James Bond theme tunes Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger.

A ceremony will take place at City Hall on Friday.

"Dame Shirley is undoubtedly one of Wales's greatest exports," said Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas.

"Recognised as an international superstar, Dame Shirley has remained proud of her Cardiff roots and Welsh heritage."

The freedom honour also marks her patronage to local children's charity, Noah's Ark.