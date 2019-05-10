Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Joy Worrall had said she would "throw herself off the quarry" if she was ever in ill health or financial difficulty, the hearing was told

An urgent inquiry is needed into the death of an 82-year-old woman who took her own life after her state pension was stopped in "error", an MP has said.

Joy Worrall was found dead in a quarry near her Flintshire home in November after an "administrative error" by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) led to her pension stopping.

Her local MP David Hanson said he had written to Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd to demand an investigation.

The DWP has previously apologised.

Labour MP for Delyn Mr Hanson said he was "horrified" by the case.

He said Ms Worrall had been "living in poverty" and "being too proud to ask for help and support" she then took her own life.

'Learn the lessons'

Mr Hanson said the minister had to ensure the error was not repeated.

Ms Worrall's son Ben told an inquest in Ruthin on Thursday the family had discovered her pension had been stopped after her death.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The DWP apologised "unreservedly" to Mrs Worrall's family for the error and pledged to "learn the lessons".

But the family of Ms Worrall, from Rhes-y-Cae, near Holywell, have asked their local MP to push for more answers.

"Errors can take place," said Mr Hanson.

"But the error in this case has led to a long period for an individual who's vulnerable, who's a pensioner, not receiving the benefits to which she is entitled."

The Delyn MP said there were "questions to be asked by me to the Secretary of State urgently as to why this situation existed, and what she's going to do to make sure that no other family face this quandary in the future".

Mr Hanson also said he planned to raise the case in the House of Commons on Monday.

Information and advice

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line.