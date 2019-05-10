Image copyright Google Image caption There was a previous application to turn XS Wrexham nightclub into a lap-dancing venue

A nightclub owner is applying to turn his venue into a lap dancing bar, despite previously being refused.

David Thomas, owner of XS Wrexham nightclub, applied for a sex establishment licence in 2015.

It was rejected by councillors after neighbours and religious leaders expressed their concerns about the location and noise.

However, his second application, due to be heard later this month, is already facing objections.

Phil Wynn, Wrexham councillor, said: "The reality of the problem you've got is the disturbance from the night time economy which is early morning."

The nightclub, on Abbott Street, is close to St Giles' Parish Church, which has raised concerns with religious leaders about the location of a lap dancing venue.

Mr Wynn said residents "feel they're getting noise disturbance into the early hours and that's really causing a nuisance".

The council rejected Mr Thomas's first application because there were already two sex establishments in the area.

However, since then a sex shop called Private Shop has closed, prompting Mr Thomas to make his bid again.

Plans to convert Private Shop into four apartments were agreed earlier this year.

Wrexham council's environmental licensing committee will debate the plans on 20 May.