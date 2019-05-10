Wales

Nelson murder probe: Dead woman named as Janet Hoskins

  • 10 May 2019
Janet Hoskins was found dead at a property in High Street on Nelson in Wednesday
A woman whose death sparked a murder investigation has been named as 67-year-old Janet Hoskins.

Emergency services found Ms Hoskins dead at a property in High Street in Nelson, Caerphilly county, on Wednesday after reports of an unresponsive woman.

A 70-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, Gwent Police confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

