Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption All under control? Authorities are working together to streamline their CCTV services

CCTV cameras across two Welsh counties may be monitored in one location.

Two local authorities have been working together to see whether the service in Flintshire could be provided from Wrexham's control room.

Flintshire's control room is located in part of County Hall in Mold, which has been earmarked for demolition.

The move would save both councils a combined total of £47,000 per year, which is to be split with £28,000 going to Wrexham and £19,000 to Flintshire.

Wrexham councillor Hugh Jones said: "For some time now there has been significant pressure on the council's CCTV budget as external income has reduced.

"Therefore, this proposal provides an opportunity to share costs and increase efficiency." The nsix north Wales authorities looked at sharing a system in 2012 but failed to agree.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the shared service would be hosted and managed by Wrexham council, and a staff rota would be drawn up so that the two sets of cameras have two people monitoring them at all times.

The cameras are used to respond to public requests for help when needed, and assist in gathering intelligence for North Wales Police, as well as the fire and ambulance services.

Wrexham currently has 87 cameras compared to 119 in Flintshire, with spending on CCTV standing at £381,000 and £255,000 a year respectively.

However, Wrexham Council is facing a deficit of £79,000 in its budget, with the majority of the money used to cover staffing costs.

Executive board members in Wrexham will be asked to approve proceeding with the joint service at a meeting on Tuesday.