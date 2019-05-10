Image copyright family handout Image caption Luke Harper (middle) with his brothers Jayden and Reon

A man died from an unexplained cause two days after going into hospital with an ankle injury, an inquest heard.

Luke Harper, 22, was found by his grandmother Betty Wright at her home in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, in July 2018.

She told the inquest he had been sent home from the hospital despite telling a doctor he had been coughing up blood.

At the Milford Haven inquest, coroner Mark Layton gave an open conclusion and said there were a "number of possible causes of death".

He explained that there were none that anyone could be sure of.

Mr Harper had visited Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest with his grandmother after sustaining an ankle injury tripping on a drain.

Coughing up blood

Mrs Wright told the inquest her grandson had told Dr Karin Harrington he had also been regularly coughing up blood, but was advised to go to his GP.

Dr Harrington said she could not remember seeing Mr Harper because of the volume of patients she saw each shift, and that she had not taken any notes concerning him coughing up blood.

Mr Harper been drinking with friends the night before his death, but returned home saying he felt unwell.

A toxicology report showed that Mr Harper had been more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he died.

The coroner also said there was cannabis and medically-prescribed diazepam present in his blood.

Admission 'not needed'

Mr Harper's family have previously told BBC Wales that he would not have died had he not been sent home from the hospital.

They believe his death may be related to a low platelet count condition known as thrombocytopenia, which Mr Harper had suffered from in 2014 and can lead to internal bleeding.

Haematology expert Professor Charles Hay said Mr Harper's platelet count had returned to normal levels in recent years.

He added that no source of internal bleeding had been found in a post-mortem examination.

Representing the Hywel Dda University Health Board, solicitor Connor Hegarty said there was no evidence to suggest that Mr Harper required admission into hospital or that admission would have prevented his death.